Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after buying an additional 161,877 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

NYSE ATR opened at $140.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.23.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

