Credit Suisse AG Sells 32,427 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,427 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of UGI worth $12,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI opened at $46.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UGI. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

