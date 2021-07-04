Credit Suisse Group Increases Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $57.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Shares of PRVA opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.