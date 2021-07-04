Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

