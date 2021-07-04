Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $13.85.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

