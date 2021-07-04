Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at Raymond James

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CR. TD Securities upgraded Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. ATB Capital increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.67.

TSE CR opened at C$2.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$335.98 million and a P/E ratio of -34.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$77,506.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 683,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$689,968.37. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$116,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,319,491 shares in the company, valued at C$1,504,219.74. Insiders have sold a total of 268,946 shares of company stock worth $290,587 in the last quarter.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

