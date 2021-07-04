CRH (LON:CRH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,733 ($48.77). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,661 ($47.83), with a volume of 693,004 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRH. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,449 ($58.13) price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of £28.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,622.28.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

