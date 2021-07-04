CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report earnings of $4.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $10.43. CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 422.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to $5.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($6.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to ($2.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $155.88 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $76.71 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.25.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,375 shares of company stock worth $15,506,280. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $774,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

