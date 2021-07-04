Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Update

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of CROX opened at $116.80 on Friday. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

