CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.75.

CubeSmart stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,812,000 after purchasing an additional 239,532 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,838 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after purchasing an additional 716,920 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,071,000 after purchasing an additional 463,208 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.