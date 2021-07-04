CUTcoin (CUT) Trading 24.4% Higher Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $21.66 million and approximately $391.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00055880 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00032978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001062 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.37 or 0.00268440 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00037831 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 144,658,748 coins and its circulating supply is 140,658,748 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

