cVault.finance Price Reaches $6,719.59 on Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for about $6,719.59 or 0.19006240 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $67.20 million and approximately $79,130.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00053394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00017807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.71 or 0.00765707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.43 or 0.07878531 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

