CWV Chain Reaches Market Cap of $5.44 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $13,645.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00136831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00167645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,461.95 or 1.00018408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002920 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

