DAEX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $604,769.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, DAEX has traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $604,769.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00054632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.69 or 0.00798645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.68 or 0.08045020 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

