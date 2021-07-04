Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €75.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.07 ($70.67).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €60.21 ($70.84) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €58.66. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

