Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Daré Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.20.

DARE stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $77.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 549.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 126,560 shares during the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

