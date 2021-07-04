Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DFMTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 117,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,122. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26. Defense Metals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.59.
Defense Metals Company Profile
