Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFMTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 117,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,122. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26. Defense Metals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.59.

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

