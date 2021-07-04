Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Delek US by 28.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Delek US by 2.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $36,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $20.85 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

