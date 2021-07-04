Deri Protocol Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $197,307.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0659 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00044512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00137662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00167270 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,350.25 or 1.00065537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

