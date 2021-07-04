Desjardins Lowers Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) to Hold

Desjardins lowered shares of Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DRKOF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14. Martello Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.22.
About Martello Technologies Group
