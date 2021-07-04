Desjardins Lowers Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) to Hold

Desjardins lowered shares of Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRKOF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14. Martello Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. It offers Mitel Performance Analytics, which monitors the status and performance of Mitel and third-party systems in the network; Martello Gizmo, which measures, alerts, and reports on Microsoft 365 user experience; unified communications solution for network health testing; Martello iQ, a service monitoring and analytics platform; and Live Maps, a Windows authentication troubleshooting solution.

