DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,486,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.66% of DHI Group worth $11,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on DHI Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:DHX opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.99.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

