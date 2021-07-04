DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,298 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 88,630 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.17% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,297 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $100.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $102.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

