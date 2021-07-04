Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

DFFN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,342. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 146.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,213,978 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 106,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 444,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 93,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

