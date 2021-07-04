Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCOM shares. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,284 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,078.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 156,581 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,882. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.14.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

