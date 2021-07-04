Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DCOM. Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

