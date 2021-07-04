Dimecoin Market Cap Hits $1.55 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $2,618.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 46.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000663 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00132682 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

