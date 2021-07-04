Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,179,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.85% of Textron worth $234,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

