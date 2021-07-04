Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 103,266 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,782,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.49% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $211,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTB. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,717,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,169,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTB opened at $60.17 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.35.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

