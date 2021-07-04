Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 131,052 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,052 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.72% of Nexstar Media Group worth $223,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,494 shares in the company, valued at $687,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXST opened at $151.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.10 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.