Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 561,753 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,558,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $227,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

NYSE SF opened at $65.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.15. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

