Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,054,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $241,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.89. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

