Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.31.

DFS stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.66. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $125.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.