Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Update

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,600 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 750,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Document Security Systems by 75,184.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 524,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Document Security Systems by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 164,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

DSS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 2,916,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,174,010. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.93. Document Security Systems has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter. Document Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Document Security Systems will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Document Security Systems Company Profile

Document Security Systems, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells packaging and security printing solutions. It operates through four segments: Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group, Premier Packaging, Digital Group, and IP Technology. The company offers printed materials, such as folding cartons and paperboard packaging, security paper, vital records, prescription paper, birth certificates, receipts, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, and parts tracking forms; custom packaging services; and manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, sophisticated custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions.

