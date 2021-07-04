Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $$87.22 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.57. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $87.22.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

