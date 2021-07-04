Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $$87.22 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.57. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $87.22.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
Read More: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.