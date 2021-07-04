Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires Shares of 13,078 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.11.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $250.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.11. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.26 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

