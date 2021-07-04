Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires Shares of 18,185 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,185 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,278 shares of company stock worth $27,858,016. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.62.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $137.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.24 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

