Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys New Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,191 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 809,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $43,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after acquiring an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 900,190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after acquiring an additional 439,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $102.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

