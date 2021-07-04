Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 42,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Newell Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,575,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $27.20 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

