Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 297.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

