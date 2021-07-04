Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,745 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth about $107,008,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $31,625,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,501,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Teradata by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Teradata by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDC opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

