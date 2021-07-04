Dora Factory (DORA) Price Hits $4.49 on Major Exchanges

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $7.00 million and $2.51 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for $4.49 or 0.00012699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00054575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.11 or 0.00790202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,819.20 or 0.07981685 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.