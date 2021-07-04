Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 34.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.34. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

