Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 440,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dunxin Financial in the first quarter worth $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dunxin Financial in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dunxin Financial by 144.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.57. 72,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,563. Dunxin Financial has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

