Duxton Broadacre Farms Limited (DBF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06 on July 29th

Duxton Broadacre Farms Limited (ASX:DBF) declared a final dividend on Friday, July 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56.
Duxton Broadacre Farms Company Profile
