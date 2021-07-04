DXdao Price Reaches $279.03 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for $279.03 or 0.00784627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DXdao has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. DXdao has a total market cap of $13.76 million and approximately $513,785.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00230335 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.