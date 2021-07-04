Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,050 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,372,000 after buying an additional 839,071 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,354,000 after purchasing an additional 675,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,701,000 after purchasing an additional 362,726 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 378,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $148,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,883.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 21,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $814,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,210. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

NASDAQ GO opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

