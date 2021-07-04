Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 51,253 SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 376.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.84.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

