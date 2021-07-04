Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.42.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

