Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,914 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $76,548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $65,407,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $54,095,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Barclays upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

Shares of ZI opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion and a PE ratio of -1,297.18. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 186,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $8,841,239.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,239.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,744,939 shares of company stock valued at $315,669,804. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

