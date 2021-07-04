Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $510,000 Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 85,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 42.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHT. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities began coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

DHT opened at $6.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of -0.24. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

